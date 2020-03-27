Netflix lowering video quality as streaming demand soars

If your Netflix movies aren’t looking quite as crisp lately, you’re not alone.

Netflix is lowering video quality for Canadian subscribers as demands on internet bandwidth soar.

Company officials say lower bandwidth streams should still deliver the usual quality of each plan.

The changes introduced yesterday are designed to cut data traffic by 25 percent.

Meanwhile Bell Media’s Crave streaming service is also planning to temporarily reduce the quality of streams on 1080p and 4K streams.