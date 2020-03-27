Netflix lowering video quality as streaming demand soars
If your Netflix movies aren’t looking quite as crisp lately, you’re not alone.
Netflix is lowering video quality for Canadian subscribers as demands on internet bandwidth soar.
Company officials say lower bandwidth streams should still deliver the usual quality of each plan.
The changes introduced yesterday are designed to cut data traffic by 25 percent.
Meanwhile Bell Media’s Crave streaming service is also planning to temporarily reduce the quality of streams on 1080p and 4K streams.
Anthony D’Aprile - Bench Brewing
Matt talks to Anthony about changes Bench Brewing is making during the Covid 19 outbreak.
Walter Sendzik - Mayor of St. Catharines
Matt gets an update from Mayor Sendzik after yesterday's special council meeting.
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update after the OHL announced it is cancelling the 2020 Playoffs earlier this week.