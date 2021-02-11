Netflix moving forward with plans for Canadian office
Netflix is moving forward with plans to open a Canadian office.
Representatives for the streaming giant say they are considering either Toronto or Vancouver for the office due to the large amount of production happening in those areas.
Niagara has also hosted several prominent Netflix productions including The Holiday Calendar and Self Made: Inspired by the Life of C.J. Walker.
Netflix's 'The Umbrella Academy' has also transformed the streets of Hamilton for the comic book adaptation.
Filming for season three was scheduled to begin in the Hammer earlier this week.
-
view from the drive thru - you're not funny, jackassview from the drive thru - you're not funny, jackass
-
Valentines’ Day and floristsTim talks to John Boekestyn from Boekestyn Greenhouses and Flora Pack Inc. How are they holding up against last Valentines' day versus this year?
-
Terrible fire in Virgil Tuesday afternoonTim talks to NOTL Fire Chief Nick Ruller about that major fire in Virgil that caused an estimated 2.5 million in damages. There is fundraisers setup to help the victims