Netflix moving forward with plans for Canadian office

Netflix is moving forward with plans to open a Canadian office.

Representatives for the streaming giant say they are considering either Toronto or Vancouver for the office due to the large amount of production happening in those areas.

Niagara has also hosted several prominent Netflix productions including The Holiday Calendar and Self Made: Inspired by the Life of C.J. Walker.

Netflix's 'The Umbrella Academy' has also transformed the streets of Hamilton for the comic book adaptation.

Filming for season three was scheduled to begin in the Hammer earlier this week.