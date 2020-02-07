'Never in a million years did I expect this much support' Port Colborne teen with $30,000 tax bill

A Port Colborne teenager who owes the city $35,000 in unpaid taxes and fines says he is blown away by the community's support.

19 year old Kruze Ovenden's mother died last year after struggling with mental health issues, and since he is her beneficiary, her unpaid taxes were transferred to him.

Before Kruze can take ownership of his mother's house, he must pay the bill.

He says he has appeared before Port Colborne council asking for compassion in his case, but councillors did not reconsider.

A protest was held this week calling for councillors and the Mayor to help Ovenden through the process without making him pay the enormous bill.

A GoFundMe account has raised $10,000 for Ovenden who says the money will help him pay for his lawyer to fight the case.

Ovenden says 'never in a million years did I expect to have so much support.'

