New ad campaign launches today encouraging tourists to visit Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls Tourism launches a new advertising campaign today to remind Canadians they don't need a reason to be together in Niagara Falls; they just need each other.

NFT says in a release, "the campaign features real people with no prior professional acting experience, who were unable to see one another during the pandemic."

In the television commercial for the campaign, a man named Tyler surprises his grandmother with a spontaneous weekend in Niagara Falls.

In the release, the agency says "the campaign focuses on personal connections and safe travel; encouraging friends and family to spend time together within their bubbles."

Last week, the Ford government urged Ontarians to limit social bubbles to just the people living in the same households.