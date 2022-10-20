New advice out on how and when to treat children for anxiety in Canada

The Canadian Paediatric Society has new advice for clinicians on how to assess and manage anxiety in children and adolescents as the pandemic escalates concerns over mental health.

For the first time, the CPS formalized its position in two papers released this morning, with its lead author citing ``great demand for comprehensive guidance.''

Dr. Benjamin Klein says mental heath was an increasing problem before the pandemic, and COVID-19 heightened pressures on many children and youth as lockdowns and containment measures closed schools and cancelled playdates.

The developmental pediatrician suspects that, at the same time, there has been a ``fair amount of variability'' in the methods used to diagnose and manage anxiety.

Klein says the documents attempt to clarify the difference between a disorder and an age-appropriate response to stress, and also offer tips on questions clinicians can pose to parents and children while trying to determine a diagnosis.

However, he says the C-P-S does not recommend screening for anxiety if a child or youth doesn't show signs or symptoms.

That's in contrast to the U-S Preventive Services Task Force, which recently found ``a moderate net benefit'' to screening for anxiety in kids aged eight to 18 years old.

Klein says there's a ``big downside'' to general screening because of the potential for false positives and the health-care system's already limited capacity to assess and treat more severe cases.