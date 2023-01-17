New alert system aims to make job safer for tow truck drivers in Niagara

You may see a new alert on your phone when you're passing a tow truck worker on the side of the road in Niagara.

Drivers in the region can now receive real-time alerts when CAA Niagara tow truck operators are working on the roadside thanks to new Safety Cloud equipment installed in its fleet vehicles.

Safety Cloud, sends notifications to drivers when they're approaching roadside assistance to help reduce the risk of collisions, and improve the safety of both the tow operators and the drivers they are helping.

The warning is activated when responders turn on the towing vehicle’s safety lights.

The alerts can be received through popular GPS navigation apps, like Waze and Apple Maps, on mobile devices and in the systems of newer-model vehicles with Ford Sync, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

The alerts will also be available in 2018 and newer models of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Alpha Romeo vehicles.

“We are thrilled to use this innovative technology in our vehicles,” said Kevin Puckett, VP of Automotive Services, CAA Niagara. “Our roadside responders have a challenging job and HAAS Alert not only helps protect them while they work, but also improves driver compliance with the Move Over law and increases awareness for all drivers on the road. We are committed to promoting road safety for everyone and believe that Safety Cloud will make a significant impact in achieving that goal.”

In Canada, the Move Over law requires drivers to slow down and move over one lane when approaching active emergency vehicles, including tow trucks, on the roadside.

All of CAA Niagara’s roadside assistance workers have experienced a close call while on the job.

Safety Cloud alerts provide drivers with up to 30 seconds of advance warning, approximately 800 meters or the length of ten hockey rinks, to help prevent accidents and save lives.