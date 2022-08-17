New allegations against Marineland as they return to court for previous charges

Marineland is back in court to deal with ongoing charges today and a group says they have evidence of an illegal dolphin show in June.

World Animal Protection says a staff member went to the park and saw the animals being used.

Director Melissa Matlow says it was, "clearly for entertainment purposes I mean these dolphins are forced to jump to loud music and applause, do things that are completely unnatural that you would never see a dolphin doing in the wild like beaching themselves on the surface of the stage."

Matlow says a complaint was submitted to Niagara Regional Police in July.

Maineland are back in court today stemming from charges laid back in December of 2021 over its alleged use of whales and dolphins for entertainment purposes.

Marineland has previously said that the programming is educational.

World Animal Protection wants to see the provincial government develop exotic captive wildlife regulations.

Currently municipalities are tasked with creating by laws which differ all across the province.