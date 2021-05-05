New allergy guidelines suggest blanket bans on some foods do not reduce allergic reactions
A number of allergy groups are endorsing new guidelines aimed at helping schools and daycares protect children with allergies.
The panel that developed the guidelines says there's no evidence that blanket bans on specific foods like peanuts or dairy reduce the number of allergic reactions.
Dr. Susan Waserman says instead, those bans can make it harder for children to learn how to manage their own allergies.
The panel is also recommending schools have their own supplies of epinephrine auto-injectors rather than asking parents to supply them for their children.
