New app for truckers

The Ontario government is offering a new free 511 app to provide truck drivers with some much needed information.

The app will give big rig drivers immediate access to locations that provide restrooms, food and fuel.

Transport Minister Caroline Mulroney says "The trucking industry plays a vital role in keeping our supply chain strong and our store shelves stocked."

Truckers have been complaining they have been denied washroom access along their routes out of fears they may spread COVID-19.