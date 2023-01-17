New art exhibition by former CFL running-back coming to Niagara Falls

A new exhibition will open at the Niagara Falls History Museum this weekend.

'Tool of Tools: Niagara' will be featured at the Ferry Street museum from January 21st to April 8th.

Artist, Wayne Moore, says it highlights Niagara’s community, culture, and connectivity.

While originally from Jamaica, Moore and his family moved to Niagara in 2020.

He is a McMaster University alumni and former CFL running-back for the BC Lions.

Moore describes art as his hidden peace of mind and balance, allowing viewers to appreciate his collaboration of colours and textures.

"My creative product is constantly evolving, discovering endless visions."- W.M.

