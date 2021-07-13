New benches to be installed along Port Dalhousie pier
New permanent benches will be installed along the Port Dalhousie piers.
Councillor Carlos Garcia brought forward the idea to install benches on the west pier after previous memorial benches were removed and relocated during the pier rehabilitation.
The new benches will be made of hardier, man-made materials that will be able to weather the elements year 'round, instead of being removed in the winter as the previous benches needed to be.
The new benches will not be memorial or corporate benches.
The six new benches come with a price tag of up to $42,000 from the Civic Project Fund.
City staff will also be consulting with the Accessibility Committee to ensure the new bench design can meet the needs of a wide variety of people.
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR July 13 - DR. KARIM ALIWhat is driving the decline in vaccinations? France's President Macron orders all health workers to get vaccinated. Do we need to do something similar? Covid booster shots? Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
-
ROUNDTABLE Brandon Currie and Shelby KnoxROUNDTABLE Brandon Currie and Shelby Knox
-
view from the drive thru - It's Fry Dayview from the drive thru - fry day