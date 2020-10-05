New benefits are available starting today for Canadians impacted by COVID-19

A new suite of COVID-19 benefits opens up today.

Canadians can start applying for the new benefits which include $500 per week for up to 26 weeks for caregivers where one person has to miss more than half a week of work because they have to care for someone.

That can include a child with COVID-19 or a child who can't go to school or daycare because they are closed due to the virus.

Canadians can also get a new sick leave benefit up to $1,000 for those forced to stay home because they have COVID or those who have to isolate because of the coronavirus.