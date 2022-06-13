New bike lanes in St. Catharines face opposition

New protective bike lanes in St. Catharines are facing some opposition.

The plastic bollards were installed last week along Oakdale Avenue to create a separated bike lane between Westchester Avenue and Disher Street.

There are now signs popping up directing people to an online poll that has fewer than 100 signatures on it.

The petition calls the bike lanes "an extreme safety risk" and questions how buses, garbage trucks, and emergency vehicles will travel along the road.

The bollards are part of a pilot project and will be removed in the winter to allow for plowing.

There is also a plan from the region to test a protected bike lane along Martindale Road later this summer.