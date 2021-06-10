New Brunswick MP set to cross floor from Greens to Liberals

Two sources say New Brunswick MP Jenica Atwin is set to join the Liberal caucus, leaving the Greens with just two MPs in the House of Commons.

The move comes amid internal rifts in the Green party and after Atwin openly challenged Leader Annamie Paul's position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict last month.

The sources spoke to The Canadian Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss matters not yet made public.

More coming.

