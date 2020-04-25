New Brunswick outlines plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions

The first phase of New Brunswick's plan to ease COVID-19 containment restrictions and reopen the province is already in effect.

Premier Blaine Higgs told reporters yesterday that certain low-risk outdoor contact between people is now allowed, including limited play on golf courses as well as fishing and hunting.

Physical distancing, however, is required for all outdoor activities.

Higgs says two family units are allowed to interact as part of a so-called ``two-family bubble'' -- where the pair of families will need to agree to only come into contact with each other.

He says the four-phase plan means large gatherings such as festivals and concerts will not be allowed for the rest of the year.

The changes were announced as chief medical officer of health, Doctor Jennifer Russell, reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the sixth consecutive day, keeping the province's total of confirmed cases at 118.