New businesses setting up shop along canal in Thorold

You may have noticed some new activity along the Welland Canal in Thorold.

The recently-opened Thorold Multimodal Hub, which is a 200-acre industrial complex, is welcoming a new tenant to the city.

Tora Inc, a St. Catharines-based company offering warehousing, sorting, assembly and other services for domestic and international manufacturers, will be moving into the hub.

Located right beside the Welland Canal, the Thorold Multimodal Hub site has marine, rail and highway access.

HOPA Ports, which manages the Thorold hub, says spaces are available for companies interested in indoor, outdoor, turnkey and develop-to-suit workplaces.

“This expansion is an important next step in our business growth,” said Scott DeMont General Manager & Partner with Tora Inc. “From this new facility we are better able to provide our growing customer base with a wider range of services.”

“We’re pleased to welcome Tora to the HOPA Ports network,” said Jeremy Dunn, Commercial Vice President with HOPA Ports. “Tora’s business is a growing success story in Niagara, and we are delighted to be able to offer the facilities and transportation connections to help the company thrive.”

“The City of Thorold is uniquely positioned to be the engine of a new era of manufacturing in Niagara and a hub for transportation and logistics through the Thorold Multimodal Hub” said Terry Ugulini, Mayor of the City of Thorold. “This investment by Tora is a testament to that. The efficient movement of goods has never been more important to domestic and global supply chains, and I welcome this great business and their investment to the City of Thorold.”