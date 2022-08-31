New bylaw in St. Catharines will help protect residents who are renting from landlords

A vital service bylaw has been passed in St. Catharines to help protect city residents, who are renting, from getting their utilities shut off by landlords.

Council passed the new bylaw this week to help city officials attain greater enforcement and financial penalties.

St. Catharines Bylaw Enforcement and Licensing Manager, Paul Chudoba tells CKTB's Tom McConnell in some cases landlords shut off utilities like water, gas or hydro to punish tenants for issues such as non-payment.

He advises any resident facing a similar situation to contact the city directly 905-688-5600.

There are three tiers to fine landlords for not following the bylaw, which range from $500-$1000 per day until services are restored.