New camera lets residents keep eye on new hospital build in Niagara Falls

You can now keep an eye on the construction of the new hospital in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Health has set up a live camera feed at the 1.3-million-square-foot construction project at the corner of Montrose and Biggar roads.

There will be a new image updated every five minutes and a featured time-lapse video setting on the site as well.

Angela Zangari, Executive Vice-President, Finance, Redevelopment and Facilities, and Chief Financial Officer at Niagara Health says, "It's exciting to watch construction as it happens on the new South Niagara Hospital. This small glimpse into the construction process gives you a deeper appreciation for the amount of work that goes into building a structure of this size, the complexities of the process and the people who are working on this project every day."

The live feed camera is available to watch here: https://www.niagarahealth.on.ca/site/south-niagara-project-live-video

The 12 storey hospital will feature a full scope of services and accommodate 469 single patient bedrooms and eight operating suites.

Construction is expected to take five years with a planned opening set for the summer of 2028.

Niagara Health has also launched a project newsletter to keep the community informed about the South Niagara Hospital project. https://www.niagarahealth.on.ca/site/south-niagara-newsletter

