New campaign in Niagara and Golden Horseshoe encourages including charitable gifts in your will
A new campaign in Niagara, Hamilton, and Oakville hopes to inspire more donations to local charities.
More than 80 charities, financial advisors, and legal services are joining forces for the 'Will Power' pilot to encourage Canadians to raise $40 billion over the next decade.
The campaign hopes to encourage people to include charitable gifts in their wills.
Ruth MacKenzie, the CEO of the Canadian Association of Gift Planners, says currently five percent of Canadians leave a gift to charity in their will.
The goal is to get that number to 8.5 percent by 2030.
Research by the CAGP Foundation shows 60 percent of people who were aware they can leave a charitable gift in their will don't do so because they worry it will take away from their support of loved ones.
"The reality is that your estate may be taxed significantly," CAGP Foundation Board Member and CEO of Abundance Canada Darren Pries-Klassen says, "Choosing to support charities that you respect can reduce, and in some cases, even eliminate the taxes to be paid."
CAGP is spearheading the initiative.
