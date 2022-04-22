New Canada Games Park facility officially opens

The new Canada Games Park officially opening today.

Canada Games Park and the Walker Sports and Abilities Centre is the main legacy project of this summer's Canada Summer Games.

The facility at Merrittville Highway and Sir Isaac Brock Way will be the main venue for a majority of the competitions.

Regional Chair Jim Bradley says, "Long after the game's closing ceremonies, this facility will continue serve Niagara's residents, as well as visiting athletes, providing world-class amenities and opportunities for generations. The Walkers Sports and Abilities Center will stand as the lasting legacy of the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games, and a testament to the Region's enduring commitment to improve the quality of life for all who call Niagara home."

Indoors it includes a sport performance centre, a health and well-being centre, a twin-pad arena, a 200-metre indoor track, sport offices, and a multipurpose fieldhouse featuring a parasport gymnasium and a combative sport centre.

Outside there are six competition beach volleyball courts, a cycling and storage pavilion, and a 400-metre track-and-field facility.

The $102.7 million project will be a hub for the games which are set to begin on August 6th.