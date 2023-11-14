New Canadian coins feature King Charles III

The Royal Canadian Mint has unveiled the first coins bearing the face of King Charles III.

The coin was released today in Winnipeg, at the mint's manufacturing facility.

President and CEO of the Mint, Marie Lemay, introduced the image that will soon adorn one side of Canadian coins and which will also be pressed onto a loonie for the first time.

To uphold long-standing traditions, the King’s profile faces left, opposite to the direction his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, faced.

This change of direction is to differentiate one monarch’s reign to the next.