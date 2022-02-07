New Canadian stamp marking Queen's platinum jubilee
A new stamp commemorating Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee is available to grace Canadian mail as of today.
Canada Post unveiled the stamp yesterday, which features the Royal Mail's profile of the Queen sculpted by Arnold Machin,
As Canada's head of state, Elizabeth has been featured on more than 70 Canadian stamps that have been issued for royal visits, historical events and the Queen's silver, golden and diamond jubilees.
