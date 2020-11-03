New case of COVID-19 identified within Niagara College community

Niagara College has announced a new case of COVID-19 involving someone at the school.

Over the weekend, Niagara Public Health told the school someone in their community had recently tested positive.

The person was last at the Welland Campus on October 24th and is now in self-isolation.

Contact tracing is being handled by public health - if you are not contacted you are not considered to be at risk.

School officials say public health has not indicated the transmission happened on campus.

Niagara College requires everyone on campus to complete COVID-19 screening.