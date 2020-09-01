New chair and vice chair elected for Niagara College Board of Governors
Niagara College has a new chair and vice-chair for the Board of Governors.
Arterra Wines vice president of industry and government relations Del Rollo takes up the position of chair after serving on the board of governors since 2015.
He was vice-chair from September 1, 2017 until August 31, 2020.
Rankin Construction Inc. and Port Colborne Quarries Inc. senior vice-president of finance and administration Wendy Wing is the new vice chair.
She joined the board of governors in 2016.
