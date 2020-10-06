New confirmed COVID-19 case involving McMaster University employee

McMaster University is confirming another case of COVID-19 in an employee.

The person was last on campus on September 29th and visited the Life Sciences Building.

Contact tracing is being handled by Hamilton Public Health and all areas have been thoroughly cleaned.

This is the fourth case reported at the school: two cases involve students, and the third case was identified in a staff member.

Most university classes are taking place online, but COVID-19 screening and safety protocols are in place for anyone who needs access to campus.