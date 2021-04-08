New Costco Business Centre opening in St. Catharines today

It's probably not the big event they were hoping for, but the new Costco Business Centre in St. Catharines will open later today.

It's the third Business Centre to open in Ontario, the fifth country-wide.

The store on North Service Road is open to all Costco members and still sells grocery items alongside some items unique to the Business Centre model.

The store will be open to the public as of 7 a.m.

Under the new stay-at-home order big box stores like Costco are limited to selling only essential items in-store, but can still offer other purchases through curbside pickup or delivery.