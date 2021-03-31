New COVID-19 case confirmed at Garrison Road Public School
The District School Board is confirming a new COVID-19 case at a Fort Erie school.
One person at Garrison Road Public School recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Anyone considered to be at risk will be contacted by Niagara Region Public Health.
One classroom remains closed at the school.
