iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

New COVID-19 case confirmed at Garrison Road Public School

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19 School

The District School Board is confirming a new COVID-19 case at a Fort Erie school.

One person at Garrison Road Public School recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone considered to be at risk will be contacted by Niagara Region Public Health.

One classroom remains closed at the school.

Latest Audio