New COVID-19 case identified at Niagara College Welland campus

Niagara College

Another positive COVID-19 case has been identified at Niagara College's Welland campus.

The infected person is self-isolating at home and was last on campus on February 11th.

Officials say this case is unrelated to a case identified last week.

That person is also self-isolating and was last on campus on February 3rd.

Anyone considered to be at risk will be contacted by Niagara Region Public Health.

