New COVID-19 case identified at Niagara College Welland campus
Another positive COVID-19 case has been identified at Niagara College's Welland campus.
The infected person is self-isolating at home and was last on campus on February 11th.
Officials say this case is unrelated to a case identified last week.
That person is also self-isolating and was last on campus on February 3rd.
Anyone considered to be at risk will be contacted by Niagara Region Public Health.
-
view from the drive thru - Should I stay or should I go?Tim's view from the drive thru - Should I stay or should I go?
-
-