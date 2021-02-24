iHeartRadio
New COVID-19 case identified at St. Alfred Catholic Elementary School

The Niagara Catholic District School Board is confirming a new COVID-19 case at a St. Catharines elementary school.

Officials will not reveal if the latest case at St. Alfred Catholic School involves a staff member or a student, but public health will notify anyone considered to be at risk.

A thorough cleaning of the school is underway.

According to the provincial website at least 10 known cases have been identified within Niagara schools within the last 14 days, but the website does not include all known cases - including the St. Alfred infection.

The provincial data lists 5 cases involving staff members and 5 involving students.

  • Welland, l'Ecole Elementaire Catholique Sare-Ceour - 1 staff member
  • Pleham, Glynn A Green Public School - 1 student
  • Niagara Falls - Kate S Durdan Public School  - 1 staff member
  • Niagara Falls, Prince Philip Public School - 1 staff member
  • Lincoln, Twenty Valley Public School - 2 students
  • Niagara Falls - Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
  • Niagara Falls, Saint Paul Catholic High School - 2 staff members
  • St. Michael Catholic High School - 1 student

