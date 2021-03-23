New COVID-19 case number drops slightly, positivity rate increases

Ontario is reporting 1,546 new COVID-19 cases today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott reports 465 cases are in Toronto, 329 are in Peel, and 161 are in York.

Today's update includes 55 more people in hospital with the virus, 26 more people admitted to the ICU, and 7 more people requiring ventilators.

Although today's number of new cases is down from yesterday, the stats show an increase in the positivity rate for the sixth straight day.

With 32,556 tests completed in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate now sits at 5.7 percent.