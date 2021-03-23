New COVID-19 case reported at Quaker Road Public School

Another class is being asked to self isolate after a new confirmed COVID-19 case at Quaker Road Public School.

School representatives confirm the latest case in an email to parents, saying impacted families have already been contacted.

The Welland school has caused concern among the community after 15 cases were announced at the school earlier this month.

According to the DSBN website, those cases are now considered resolved, but the school board has not yet listed the newest infection.