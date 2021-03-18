New COVID-19 case reported at Valley Way Public School

The District School Board of Niagara is confirming a new case of COVID-19 within the Valley Way Public School community.

Anyone who what close contact with the infected person at the Niagara Falls school will be notified by Niagara Region Public Health.

According to the provincial website 20 students and 16 staff members in Niagara schools have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days:

Niagara Falls - A N Myer Secondary School - 2 students

West Lincoln - Caistor Central Public School - 1 student

Grimsby - Central Public School - 1 student, 1 staff member

Niagara Falls - Forestview Public School - 1 staff member

Welland - Glendale Public School - 1 student

Pelham - Glynn A Green Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - James Morden Public School - 1 staff member

St. Catharines - Lincoln Centennial Public School - 1 student

St. Catharines - Lockview Public school - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Martha Cullimore Public School - 1 student

Fort Erie - Peace Bridge Public School - 1 student

Welland - Quaker Road Public School - 4 students, 11 staff members

Port Colborne - Steele Street Public School - 1 student

Grimsby - Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Loretto Catholic Elementary School - 3 students

Niagara Falls - Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Niagara falls - St. Ann Adult Learning Centre - 1 student

Thorold - St. Charles Catholic Elementary School - 1 staff member

West Lincoln - St. Martin Catholic Elementary School - 1 staff member

Fort Erie - St. Philomena Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Port Colborne - St. Therese Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

The provincial data does not include the Valley Way Public School Case.

School representatives say some of the cases listed within the provincial data are now considered resolved, but health officials encourage anyone who may have had contact with a known case to watch for symptoms for at least 14 days.