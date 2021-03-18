New COVID-19 case reported at Valley Way Public School
The District School Board of Niagara is confirming a new case of COVID-19 within the Valley Way Public School community.
Anyone who what close contact with the infected person at the Niagara Falls school will be notified by Niagara Region Public Health.
According to the provincial website 20 students and 16 staff members in Niagara schools have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days:
Niagara Falls - A N Myer Secondary School - 2 students
West Lincoln - Caistor Central Public School - 1 student
Grimsby - Central Public School - 1 student, 1 staff member
Niagara Falls - Forestview Public School - 1 staff member
Welland - Glendale Public School - 1 student
Pelham - Glynn A Green Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - James Morden Public School - 1 staff member
St. Catharines - Lincoln Centennial Public School - 1 student
St. Catharines - Lockview Public school - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Martha Cullimore Public School - 1 student
Fort Erie - Peace Bridge Public School - 1 student
Welland - Quaker Road Public School - 4 students, 11 staff members
Port Colborne - Steele Street Public School - 1 student
Grimsby - Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Loretto Catholic Elementary School - 3 students
Niagara Falls - Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
Niagara falls - St. Ann Adult Learning Centre - 1 student
Thorold - St. Charles Catholic Elementary School - 1 staff member
West Lincoln - St. Martin Catholic Elementary School - 1 staff member
Fort Erie - St. Philomena Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
Port Colborne - St. Therese Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
The provincial data does not include the Valley Way Public School Case.
School representatives say some of the cases listed within the provincial data are now considered resolved, but health officials encourage anyone who may have had contact with a known case to watch for symptoms for at least 14 days.
-
ROUNDTABLE Jennifer Gauthier and Shane MalcolmROUNDTABLE Jennifer Gauthier and Shane Malcolm
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 18Good Jobs Report for February, 2021. Rogers announced a friendly takeover of Shaw Communications. Empire Ltd. (the parent company of Sobey's, Farm Boy, and Freshco) had agreed to buy a 51% stake in Longo's company. WalMart announced that it was closing six stores in Canada. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
Which trade skills will be most in demand during the post-pandemic economic recovery?Tim talks to Ian Howcroft, Chief Executive Officer at Skills Ontario about the top five trade skills that will be most in demand during the post-pandemic economic recovery