New COVID-19 cases drop to 2,073 today

Coronavirus

Ontario is reporting 2,073 new COVID-19 cases today.

That is a pretty significant drop in the last two days, It is also the lowest total since March 24.

With 28,109 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate dropped from 9.1 per cent on Monday to 8.5 per cent on Tuesday.

Today's data includes 15 deaths linked to the virus.

