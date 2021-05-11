New COVID-19 cases drop to 2,073 today
Ontario is reporting 2,073 new COVID-19 cases today.
That is a pretty significant drop in the last two days, It is also the lowest total since March 24.
With 28,109 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate dropped from 9.1 per cent on Monday to 8.5 per cent on Tuesday.
Today's data includes 15 deaths linked to the virus.
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR May 11 - DR. KARIM ALIMixing covid vaccines, what have we learned; will they be mixed in the near future? Are we suffering from vaccine envy? Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
-
ROUNDTABLE Sue Ann Staff and Madi FullerROUNDTABLE Sue Ann Staff and Madi Fuller
-
view form the drive thru - Mount Everest: China to set up 'separation line' at summitview form the drive thru - Mount Everest: China to set up 'separation line' at summit