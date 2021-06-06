New COVID-19 cases drop to more than seven month low of 663 cases, 10 deaths

Ontario is reporting 663 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily infection figure seen in more than seven months, along with 10 more deaths linked to the virus.

The Ministry of Health says 545 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 510 patients in intensive care and 344 on a ventilator.

Today's data is based on more than 22,600 completed tests.

Ontario says 158,393 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Saturday's report for a total of nearly 10 million doses.

Meantime, Niagara reported 75 new cases this weekend and one new death.

