New COVID-19 cases reported at DSBN schools
The District School Board of Niagara is confirming more COVID-19 cases within their school communities.
Gordon Public School and Central French Immersion Public School are reporting one new case each while Quaker Road Public School officials confirmed 5 more cases for a total of 11 cases at the school.
Niagara Region Public Health has assessed the situation at Quaker Road and recommends the school stay open.
School representatives say they are doing everything they can to create a safe environment, including voluntary asymptomatic testing when recommended by Public Health.
Although the DSBN does not reveal the identities of infected people, all seven of the local cases listed on the provincial government's website involve students.
The Quaker Road, Gordon Public, and Central French Immersion cases are not included in the provincial data yet:
Niagara Falls - Prince Philip Public School - 1 student case
Niagara Falls - Westlane Secondary School - 1 student case
St. Catharines - Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School - 2 student cases
St. Catharines - Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School - 1 student case
St. Catharines - St. Alfred Catholic Elementary School - 1 student case
Grimsby - St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School - 1 student case
