New COVID-19 death reported in Niagara Wednesday

There has been another death linked to COVID-19 in Niagara.

Public Health reporting one new death Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 66.

12 new cases were also reported.

Officials do not release the name, age, or municipality where the person was living, or how they became infected.

There are six outbreaks in Niagara, four are in long-term care homes.

60% of Niagara residents who test positive for COVID have had close contact with an infected person, while 27% have picked up the virus in the community.

Ontario reported 721 new COVID-19 cases today, out of some 32,200 tests.