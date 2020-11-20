New COVID-19 modelling data to be released this morning
If Canadians don't strictly limit their contact with people outside their households Canada will see a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases over the next few weeks.
New federal modelling of the course of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to be presented publicly this morning.
Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam has already warned that Canada is on track to hit more than 10-thousand cases per day by early December if current trends continue.
That's more than double the current daily case count, which is already straining the health care system in some regions.
Sources briefed on the work say the modelling will also project a much worse scenario, as many as 60-thousand cases a day, should Canadians increase their number of contacts as the holiday season approaches.
