New COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens at St. Catharines hospital

A new COVID-19 vaccination clinic is opening up in St. Catharines following the closure of the mass immunization clinic at the Seymour-Hannah arena.

The new clinic, run by Niagara Health, is located at the St. Catharine hospital behind the Walker Family Cancer Centre with a dedicated entrance off First Street Louth.

Parking in the area is free for those coming to get vaccinated.

The new clinic can serve approximately 200 patients a day and will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for walk-in and booked appointments.