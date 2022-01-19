New COVID clinic opens in St. Catharines for people who can't manage symptoms at home

Niagara Health has opened a new COVID-19 Clinic in St. Catharines for people who are suspected to be sick with the virus.

The Clinical Assessment Centre will help patients who cannot manage their symptoms at home safely, but do not require emergency services.

Patients need to be referred by their doctor, the ER, Assessment Centres and Telehealth.

The clinic is located in the Mental Health Outpatient area of the St. Catharines hospital.

Hours of operation from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinic is different from Niagara Health's assessment centres, and does not provide PCR testing.

The Niagara Falls assessment centre and St. Catharines drive-through assessment centre will continue to offer PCR tests and assessment for those who are eligible.