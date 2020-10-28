New COVID outbreak reported at one of Niagara's long-term care homes

Another COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at one of Niagara's long-term care homes.

River Road Retirement Residence in Niagara Falls is the latest home to deal with an outbreak.

Meadows of Dorchester, and Millennium Trail Manor - also in Niagara Falls are still dealing with outbreaks.

In Welland, there is an outbreak at Rapelje Lodge, and in Fort Erie an outbreak at Gilmore Lodge.

12 new cases of COVID were confirmed in Niagara today along with one new death.