New COVID vaccine clinic at the St. Catharines hospital will be closed Sunday due to low bookings
A new vaccination clinic in St. Catharines will be closed this Sunday due to low bookings.
Niagara Health’s vaccination clinic at the St. Catharines Site will be closed Sunday, Aug. 22nd.
Booked and walk-in appointments will resume at the clinic on Monday.
