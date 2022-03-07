New date for 'A Night For Neil' announced

A new date has been announced for “A Night for Neil,” honouring the late drummer Neil Peart.

The event paying tribute to the Canadian musician, songwriter, author, and drummer of Rush will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines.

Peart was born in Hamilton, and grew up in Port Dalhousie.

He died from an aggressive form of brain cancer, on January 7, 2020, in California.

The event will include both memorial and celebratory segments, with various artists scheduled to play.

Tickets purchased for this event will be honored for the new date. Click here to buy tickets.