New details about man involved in deadly shooting in Innisfil, ON

Ontario's police watchdog now says the young man who died in the Innisfil shooting that killed two officers was 22, not 23.

The Special Investigations Unit has released several new details on the case today, including the latest information on the man's age.

Earlier in the day it said the two police officers who died did not draw their firearms before they were shot.

The agency also said a third officer went to the home where the Tuesday night shooting took place and exchanged gunfire with the young man.

The young man, who lived at the home, had a gun that the SIU said was a SKS semi-automatic rifle.

That type of rifle is available for purchase in Canada with a valid possession license.

The gunman has been identified by a source as Chris Doncaster.

The Defence Department says a man named Christopher Joseph Doncaster was a Canadian Armed Forces member for eight months in 2020, but did not complete basic training.