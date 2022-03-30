New director at Big Brothers is set for signature fundraiser

The new Executive Director of Big Brother Big Sisters of North and West Niagara is getting set for a signature fundraiser.

Erin Graybiel took over the position earlier this year and is preparing for the annual bowl for kids sake coming up in a months time.

The Tim Horton's Bowl for Kids Sake takes place April 30th and May 3rd at the Parkway Social in St. Catharines.

Graybeil adds that they are also seeing a need for volunteers, "we are really trying to get that out in the community and encouraging individuals as it is now safer to interact outside of your home to consider volunteering with us and being a mentor for a young person who really needs someone to ignite their potential."

For information on volunteering or the bowl for kids sake visit bbbsmentors.ca

To listen to a discussion Erin had with Tim Denis on Niagara in the Morning click HERE

