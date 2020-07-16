New directory aims to connect Niagara businesses with PPE providers
The Niagara Region is introducng an online directory to help businesses find the personal protective equipment they need.
The Niagara PPE Provider Directory is thanks to a partnership between Niagara Economic Development and the Niagara Industrial Association.
Dozens of Niagara-based PPE providers have been listed along with contact information.
Businesses making PPE can also fill out a form found on the website to be added to the list.
Dr. Samantha Hill - Ontario Medical AssosiationMatt talks to Dr. Hill about OMA calling on the government to rethink opening indoor bars as parts of the province enter phase 3.
Erin Riseing - Niagara Community Garden NetworkMatt talks to Erin about today's seed give away in St. Catharines.
Chris Green - Niagara Health FoundationMatt talks to Chris about plans for this years ‘Virtual’ Big Move Cancer Ride.