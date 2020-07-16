iHeartRadio
New directory aims to connect Niagara businesses with PPE providers

The Niagara Region is introducng an online directory to help businesses find the personal protective equipment they need.

The Niagara PPE Provider Directory is thanks  to a partnership between Niagara Economic Development and the Niagara Industrial Association.

Dozens of Niagara-based PPE providers have been listed along with contact information.

Businesses making PPE can also fill out a form found on the website to be added to the list.

