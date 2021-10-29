New doctor accepting new patients in Niagara

A new doctor, who is accepting new patients, is setting up shop in Niagara.

Dr. Enaame L. Farrell has now opened registration for patients seeking a family doctor.

He will be working out of the Trinity Niagara Medical Centre, and along with taking new patients, will also see walk in patients Monday to Friday, 9 am - 5 pm, starting December 1, 2021.

The clinic is at 3936 Portage Road, near Thorold Stone Road in Niagara Falls.

“As a Family Health Organization, we provide comprehensive care to our patients. Our clinic provides definitive care at point of first contact, ensuring seamless transition from physician to specialist,” stated Dr. Rosemary Okafor MD, Clinic Director.

Call 905-356-3020 or email okaforoffice@gmail.com for more information on new patient registration.