New doctor coming to Port Colborne

The City of Port Colborne says a new doctor is coming to the community.

As announced at last night’s Council meeting Dr. Matthew Vandenberg will be taking over Dr. Alan Daniel’s practice effective Sept. 7, 2021.

Originally from Orillia, Dr. Vandenberg studied at St. James School of Medicine and completed clinical rotations throughout the United States and Canada.

After completing his family medicine residency at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, he’s been practicing in eastern Canada for several years before deciding to move to Niagara.

“I am currently a family physician in Fredericton, News Brunswick, however I’m originally from Ontario,” said Dr. Matthew Vandenberg. “My wife grew up in Port Colborne, and as we managed the COVID-19 pandemic, we realized this was a good opportunity to move back to Ontario to be close to family. We are delighted to be moving to Port Colborne and I look forward to starting my new practice and taking over for Dr. Daniel.”

