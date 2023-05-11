New electric vehicle parts facility coming to Welland

A new electric vehicle parts facility is coming to Welland.

The state of the art facility will produce very large structural parts for electric vehicles and will start production in 2025.

Linamar, the company building the facility, says the Giga casting facility will make them the first Tier 1 supplier outside of Asia to invest in the technology.

In a release, Welland Mayor Frank Campion says, “We are thrilled to have attracted this significant new investment to Welland. Linamar’s presence in our community signals the next wave of investment in our local economy and is a testament to the progressive steps Welland is taking." He adds, "We are excited to welcome Linamar to Welland.”

Giga casting allows for the production of very large structural parts for electric vehicles.

Jim Jarrell, Linamar’s President and COO says, “The Welland Giga casting facility will have capabilities few companies in the world possess."

The facility will be located at 59 Canal Bank Street, a redevelopment of an industrial site comprised of a portion of the former Union Carbide lands and Page Hersey/Energex lands, creating approximately 200 new jobs.