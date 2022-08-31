New Fallsview entertainment centre gets a name

The new entertainment centre in Niagara Falls has a name.

The yet to open facility at the Fallsview Casino will be known as OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino.

The 5,000 seat building cost $130 million and is set to open at some point this Fall.

Richard Taylor, President, Niagara Casinos, says they are excited to partner with the OLG, "The OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino will increase visitation to Niagara, extend hotel stays and enhance our customer experience. We have a fabulous lineup of acts in store for Niagara Falls and look forward to announcing the official grand opening performance in the coming weeks."

The facility was originally slated to open back in the Spring of 2020.