New federal modelling suggests another 1765 Canadians will die with COVID in next two weeks

We got another snapshot of how Canada is doing when it comes to flattening the COVID curve.

New modelling data suggests COVID-19 is in decline across the country.

But while many communities are seeing very low numbers of new cases, places like Toronto and Montreal are still hot spots, with large numbers.

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says by mid-June there could be as many as 107,500 cases of COVID-19 nationwide and as many as 9400 deaths.

Today, the total number of cases reached 93, 700, including 7635 deaths.

In Niagara there have been a total of 707 cases and 60 deaths.

Here is a list of the numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 2 p.m. :

-Quebec: 52,143 confirmed (including 4,885 deaths, 17,098 resolved)

-Ontario: 29,403 confirmed (including 2,357 deaths, 23,208 resolved)

-Alberta: 7,076 confirmed (including 145 deaths, 6,587 resolved)

-British Columbia: 2,623 confirmed (including 166 deaths, 2,243 resolved)

-Nova Scotia: 1,058 confirmed (including 61 deaths, 995 resolved)

-Saskatchewan: 647 confirmed (including 11 deaths, 602 resolved)

-Manitoba: 287 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 284 resolved), 11 presumptive

-Newfoundland and Labrador: 261 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 256 resolved)

-New Brunswick: 135 confirmed (including 1 death, 120 resolved)

-Prince Edward Island: 27 confirmed (including 27 resolved)

-Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

-Yukon: 11 confirmed (including 11 resolved)

-Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

-Nunavut: No confirmed cases

Total: 93,700 (11 presumptive, 93,689 confirmed including 7,636 deaths, 51,449 resolved)

